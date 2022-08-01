Formal Charge Example 1

here we must determine the full charge of the nitrogen atom found within the ammonia molecule, which is NH three. All right, so we need formal charge, which is just going abbreviated. F C equals valence electrons, which is equal to the group number of the element. Nitrogen is a group five A. So it's five minus the bonds that it's making. It is making 123 bonds. Plus it's non bonding electrons, the electrons that are not participating in bonding, so they're counted individually. This would be one to non bonding electrons, so this would be five minus three plus two, so there'll be five minus five, so we'd have a formal charge of zero for the nitrogen atom within ammonia. This means that option C would be are correct answer.

