Hi everyone here we have a question asking which of the following will occur when oxygen is added to the following reaction. At equilibrium. Methane gasses plus oxygen gasses forms carbon dioxide gasses plus water gasses. A. The reaction will shift to the left, be the reaction will shift to the right or see the reaction will remain unchanged. Oxygen is a reactant, adding a reactant will shift the production of more product and shift the reaction to the right. So our answer here is be the reaction will shift to the right. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts