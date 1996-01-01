Which scientist is credited with organizing the known elements into the first periodic table?
A
Antoine Lavoisier
B
Marie Curie
C
John Dalton
D
Dmitri Mendeleev
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about the historical development of the periodic table, which is a fundamental concept in chemistry.
Recall that Antoine Lavoisier is known for his work on the law of conservation of mass and identifying elements, but he did not organize the periodic table.
Remember that Marie Curie is famous for her research on radioactivity, not for creating the periodic table.
Know that John Dalton developed the atomic theory, which explains the nature of atoms but did not arrange elements into a periodic table.
Identify Dmitri Mendeleev as the scientist who is credited with organizing the known elements into the first periodic table by arranging them according to increasing atomic mass and predicting properties of undiscovered elements.
