Which of the following elements is classified as a metalloid?
A
Fe (Iron)
B
Si (Silicon)
C
O (Oxygen)
D
Na (Sodium)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of elements into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids based on their physical and chemical properties.
Recall that metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals and are typically found along the 'stair-step' line on the periodic table.
Identify the position of each element on the periodic table: Fe (Iron) is a transition metal, O (Oxygen) is a nonmetal, Na (Sodium) is an alkali metal, and Si (Silicon) is located along the metalloid line.
Recognize that Silicon (Si) exhibits properties of both metals and nonmetals, such as semiconducting behavior, which is characteristic of metalloids.
Conclude that among the given options, Silicon (Si) is classified as a metalloid.
