Which type of element makes up the majority of the periodic table?
A
Metalloids
B
Nonmetals
C
Metals
D
Noble gases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is divided into several categories of elements: metals, nonmetals, metalloids, and noble gases (which are a subset of nonmetals).
Recall the general distribution of elements: metals are located on the left and center of the periodic table, nonmetals are on the right side, metalloids lie along the dividing line between metals and nonmetals, and noble gases are in Group 18.
Recognize that metals include groups such as alkali metals, alkaline earth metals, transition metals, lanthanides, and actinides, which together make up a large portion of the table.
Compare the number of elements in each category and note that metals constitute the majority because they occupy most of the periodic table's blocks.
Conclude that the majority of elements in the periodic table are metals based on their extensive presence across many groups and periods.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules