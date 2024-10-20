Multiple Choice

How much energy must be removed from a 125 g sample of benzene (molar mass = 78.11 g/mol) at 425.0 K to liquify the sample and lower the temperature to 335.0 K? The following physical data may be useful: ΔHvap = 33.9 kJ/mol, ΔHfus = 9.8 kJ/mol, Cliq = 1.74 J/g·K.