Now the Adam represents the smallest part of an element, and it's the basic functional unit in chemistry. We're going to say that it consists of four major parts Now, in actuality, there are other parts to the atom, but we're not gonna mention them because they're beyond the scope of this class. If you ever decide to go into higher levels of chemistry, you're worried about them then. But for right now, when it comes to general chemistry, let's just worry about these four portions of the atom. The first part, which is outlined by this orange circle within this image of the atom, it's the nucleus. Now the nucleus isn't really that large. I blown it up so that we can see what's inside of it. We're going to say the nucleus represents the center of an atom that possesses the two subatomic particles are neutrons, which we show as red. So these red circles here are neutrons and our protons, which are symbolized by these blue spheres here. Now we're going to say the neutrons themselves, they're the subatomic particles that carry no charge and off course are found within nucleus. And the protons themselves are the subatomic particles that carry a positive charge and are found within the nucleus. So within this image we have protons, and we have 123456 neutral neutrons. Now what's swirling around the nucleus? We have these small little green spheres. These are the smallest subatomic particles, the electrons that carry a negative charge. And, of course, they spin around the nucleus. So when it comes to our Adam itself, it's the smallest part of an atom. It's consisting of four parts. Basically, the nucleus houses the protons and neutrons with the electrons spinning around the nucleus. We'll go into greater discussions about how these electrons move in later chapters, but for now, just focus on these four primary portions of the atom.

