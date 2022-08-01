The Atom Example 1

So if we take a look at this example question, it says which of the following statements is true First, a. Protons and electrons have charges of the same magnitude, but opposite science. Well, we said that protons are positively charged and electrons are negatively charged, so they definitely have opposite science. We could think of a proton as having a plus one charge and an electron having a minus one charge. So their magnitudes basically the number assigned with the charge. They're the same there, One right plus one minus one. So the first statement is true. Now let's see why the other statements are not true. Here are the number of protons must equal the number of neutrons within the atom. All right, so if we look up above, we said that we had five of these protons within the nucleus and we had six of these neutrons within the nucleus. In this example of the atom, we can clearly see that the number of protons and neutrons are not equal Now. They're gonna be times when Ah, certain Adam may have the same number of protons and neutrons, but that's not always a given. So this statement is not always true. The atom is best described as a uniforms, fear of mass in which electrons are embedded. All right, So if we look at the atom itself, Um, first of all, I said that the nucleus, I blew it up to show what's within it. But in reality, the nucleus is extremely small when it comes to the atom. Okay, it's very, very small in relation to the whole volume of the atom. We're also going to say here that the word uniforms is what gives this away is being wrong. The atom isn't uniformity is not the same throughout there is a part of the atom. That's the nucleus, which is different from other parts of the atom, which are not the nucleus within the atom we have swirling around the nucleus. These electrons Okay, so the composition is not exactly the same everywhere. There's unique parts to the atom in different places. So this would mean that it's not a uniforms, fear of matter. It has different parts to it. The volume of the nucleus is very large fraction of the total volume of the atom. So this is saying the exact opposite of what I said, the nucleus itself is extremely small in the image above. I've blown it up to show it better to show that within the nucleus are housed our protons and neutrons. In reality, it be super, super small and hard to see all these protons and neutrons. So this is false. It's very small fraction of the total vine of the atom. Now that we've done this example question, let's continue onward without discussion of the nucleus of the atom.

Hide transcripts