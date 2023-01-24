Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Cesium chloride crystallizes in a cubic unit cell with Cl- ions at the corners and a Cs+ ion in the center. Count the numbers of + and - charges, and show that the unit cell is electrically neutral.

Relevant Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.