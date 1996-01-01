Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsBalancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
11:16 minutes
Problem 155b
Textbook Question

Sodium nitrite, NaNO2, is frequently added to processed meats as a preservative. The amount of nitrite ion in a sample can be determined by acidifying to form nitrous acid (HNO2), letting the nitrous acid react with an excess of iodide ion, and then titrating the I3 - ion that results with thiosulfate solution in the presence of a starch indicator. The unbalanced equations are (1) (2) (a) Balance the two redox equations.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
1:46m

Watch next

Master Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.