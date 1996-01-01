Consider the redox titration (Section 4.13) of 120.0 mL of 0.100 M FeSO4 with 0.120 M K2Cr2O7 at 25 °C, assuming that the pH of the solution is maintained at 2.00 with a suitable buffer. The solution is in contact with a platinum electrode and constitutes one half-cell of an electrochemical cell. The other half-cell is a standard hydrogen electrode. The two half-cells are connected with a wire and a salt bridge, and the progress of the titration is monitored by measuring the cell potential with a voltmeter.
(a) Write a balanced net ionic equation for the titration reaction, assuming that the products are Fe3+ and Cr3+.