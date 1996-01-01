Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Hydrogen cyanide, HCN, is a poisonous gas. The lethal dose is
approximately 300 mg HCN per kilogram of air when inhaled.
(c) HCN forms when synthetic fibers containing Orlon® or Acrilan
® burn. Acrilan® has an empirical formula of CH2CHCN,
so HCN is 50.9% of the formula by mass. A rug measures
3.5 * 4.5 m and contains 850 g of Acrilan® fibers per square
yard of carpet. If the rug burns, will a lethal dose of HCN be
generated in the room? Assume that the yield of HCN from
the fibers is 20% and that the carpet is 50% consumed.