Average Rate of Reaction Concept 1

now average or general rate is the change in concentration in terms of polarity overreacting a product over a period of time. Now here, when we say change in concentrations, realize that the change of concentrations for reactant will be negative in terms of their sign and for products positive. The reason for this is remember as a reaction. Proceeds reactant are lost or broken down so that we can make product. So products are made over time. With our average or general rate, we have our average or general rate expression here. We say that rate equals changing concentration over change in time. But if we're applying it to a balanced chemical equation, it takes on a little bit more meaning to it. So here we have change in concentration of reactant. Remember, change in concentration concentration is shown by brackets equals final concentration minus initial concentration divided by a times change in time. Here, A represents the studio metric coefficients for the reactant in a balanced chemical equation, this rate would equal the rate of the product formation. Here it equals positive because remember, products are being made changing product concentration divided by B times, change in time again change in product concentration is the same idea. It's final concentration minus initial concentration. Here be would represent again the story Geometric coefficient this time in terms of the products and change in time, again would be your final time, minus your initial time. So we're gonna be utilizing these general average rate expressions when looking at a balanced chemical equation and being asked to discuss the relationship in rates between your reactant and your products. Right? So keep these ideas in mind as we progress more and more into this idea of changes in concentration of are reacting molecules to produce products.

