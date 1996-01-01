Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
The source of oxygen that drives the internal combustion
engine in an automobile is air. Air is a mixture of gases, principally
N2179%2 and O2120%2. In the cylinder of an automobile
engine, nitrogen can react with oxygen to produce
nitric oxide gas, NO. As NO is emitted from the tailpipe of
the car, it can react with more oxygen to produce nitrogen
dioxide gas. (b) Both nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide are
pollutants that can lead to acid rain and global warming;
collectively, they are called “NOx” gases. In 2009, the United
States emitted an estimated 19 million tons of nitrogen dioxide
into the atmosphere. How many grams of nitrogen
dioxide is this?