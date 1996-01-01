Hey everyone. Our question here is asking us to provide the formula for aluminum, die hydrogen phosphate. Now we know that aluminum has a plus three charge and we know di hydrogen phosphate is one of our poly atomic ions, and its formula is H two P 04 minus. Now, when we combine the two, we can simply do our criss cross method and we end up with aluminum, di hydrogen phosphate and we'll have a subscript of three after I die hydrogen phosphate, since we need to balance out that plus three charge from aluminum. And this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

Hide transcripts