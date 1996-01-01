Which two types of matter are classified as pure substances?
A
Alloys and emulsions
B
Mixtures and solutions
C
Colloids and suspensions
D
Elements and compounds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a pure substance: A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, meaning it consists of only one type of particle throughout.
Recall that elements are pure substances made of only one kind of atom, such as oxygen (O\_2) or gold (Au).
Recognize that compounds are pure substances composed of two or more elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio, like water (H\_2O) or carbon dioxide (CO\_2).
Identify that mixtures (including alloys, emulsions, colloids, suspensions, and solutions) contain two or more substances physically combined and do not have a fixed composition, so they are not pure substances.
Conclude that the two types of matter classified as pure substances are elements and compounds.
