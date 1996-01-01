Which of the following is an example of a heterogeneous mixture?
A
Sand and water
B
Air
C
Pure copper
D
Salt dissolved in water
1
Understand the difference between homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures. A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, while a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different components or phases.
Analyze each option: Air is a homogeneous mixture because its components (mainly nitrogen, oxygen, and other gases) are uniformly mixed.
Pure copper is not a mixture; it is a pure substance consisting of only copper atoms.
Salt dissolved in water forms a homogeneous mixture (a solution) because the salt ions are evenly distributed throughout the water.
Sand and water form a heterogeneous mixture because the sand particles do not dissolve and remain visibly separate from the water.
