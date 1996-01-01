Which of the following sets of elements contains a metalloid?
O, F, Ne
K, Ca, Sc
Si, P, S
Na, Mg, Al
Step 1: Understand what a metalloid is. Metalloids are elements that have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals. They are typically found along the 'stair-step' line on the periodic table, separating metals and nonmetals.
Step 2: Review each set of elements and identify their categories (metal, nonmetal, or metalloid). For example, O (oxygen), F (fluorine), and Ne (neon) are all nonmetals.
Step 3: Check the second set: K (potassium), Ca (calcium), and Sc (scandium) are all metals.
Step 4: Examine the third set: Si (silicon), P (phosphorus), and S (sulfur). Silicon (Si) is a metalloid, while phosphorus (P) and sulfur (S) are nonmetals.
Step 5: Look at the fourth set: Na (sodium), Mg (magnesium), and Al (aluminum) are all metals.
