Which term refers to the amount of matter in an object?
A
Volume
B
Weight
C
Mass
D
Density
1
Understand the definitions of each term: Volume is the amount of space an object occupies, Weight is the force exerted by gravity on an object, Mass is the amount of matter in an object, and Density is the mass per unit volume of a substance.
Identify that the question asks specifically for the term that refers to the amount of matter, not the space it occupies or the force due to gravity.
Recall that Mass is a measure of the quantity of matter in an object, independent of gravity or location.
Recognize that Volume relates to space, Weight depends on gravitational force, and Density combines mass and volume, so they do not directly answer the question.
Conclude that the correct term for the amount of matter in an object is Mass.
