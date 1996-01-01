Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry7. GasesGas Stoichiometry
Problem 69
The zinc in a copper-plated penny will dissolve in hydrochloric acid if the copper coating is filed down in several spots (so that the hydrochloric acid can get to the zinc). The reaction between the acid and the zinc is 2 H+ (aq) + Zn(s)¡ H2( g) + Zn2 + (aq). When the zinc in a certain penny dissolves, the total volume of gas collected over water at 25 °C is 0.951 L at a total pressure of 748 mmHg. What mass of hydrogen gas is collected?

