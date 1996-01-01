The zinc in a copper-plated penny will dissolve in hydrochloric
acid if the copper coating is filed down in several spots (so that the
hydrochloric acid can get to the zinc). The reaction between the
acid and the zinc is 2 H+ (aq) + Zn(s)¡ H2( g) + Zn2 + (aq).
When the zinc in a certain penny dissolves, the total volume of
gas collected over water at 25 °C is 0.951 L at a total pressure of
748 mmHg. What mass of hydrogen gas is collected?
