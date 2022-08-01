MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules Example 1

construct the molecular orbital diagram for the carbon monoxide molecules will see, oh now here we're going to determine the right molecular orbital diagram, carbon is less electro negative than oxygen. So we're going to use the molecular orbital diagram for carbon. So use this Middle one here. Now remember that the more electro negative element has lower energy in terms of its atomic orbital's. So oxygen will represent this side and carbon represent this side. Now, in terms of number of valence electrons were going to say here that carbon is in group 48. So it has four valence electrons are balanced electrons. So it be one up one down and then up up, oxygen is in group six A. So it has six valence electrons, so 12345 and then six. We now pull together our electrons from the atomic orbital's and put them into the molecular orbital's. So it be up down, up down now, we have a total of how many electrons here, Six electrons that we basically need to put into these remaining molecular orbital's. So I'd be up up down, down and then we need two more up down. So this would represent the filled in molecular orbital diagram for carbon monoxide. We'd come down here and we fill it in. So we're gonna say we have two of sigma to us, two of sigma star to us. We see that we have 44 pie, two p and then finally we have to in the sigma two p. So this would be all the electrons that we have to fill in this electron configuration for carbon monoxide. Now here, this would have nothing in them. So you could, in theory, if you want, just remove them from this because there'd be zero in here and zero in here. So we have a molecular orbital diagram above, and this would be the completed electron configuration using that molecular orbital diagram for carbon monoxide.

