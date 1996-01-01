Hey everyone, we're told that a bag of candy has a serving size of 50 pieces, 45g, g calories per serving and 15 total fat per serving. How many candies are in a 28 ounce bag. So essentially our pathway here is going to be converting from ounces instagrams into servings and lastly into pieces, which is going to be our candies. So starting off with our 28 ounce bag, We need to use a conversion factor of one ounce Is equivalent to 28.35 g. Now converting from g into servings. We were told that we have 45 g per one serving and we were also told that per one serving We have 50 pieces or in other words candies. So when we calculate this out and cancel out our units, We end up with a total of 882 pieces or candies. And this is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions

