Hey everyone. So here we asked. The root mean square velocities of chlorine gas, argon gas, hydro biotic acid. And the temperature is 300 Kelvin. So the root mean square velocity Visit to the Square Root of three R. T. About about a Mueller mass. So far our value have 8. jaws about about moles tom's kelvin. And we know that jules executive kilograms, thomas meter squared about by seconds squared. So far our value of 8. kilograms times meters squared. About about malls times kelvin times seconds squared. Look at the root mean square velocity of chlorine gas, We're gonna get three Times 8. telegrams. I'm his meter squared, invited by malls times Calvin second squared Times 300 Kelvin by the molar mass. It's gonna be too It was a massive chlorine which is .453. This give us 70 .906g. But this has to be in kilograms. They're gonna have 70 .906g In 1000 g of one kg And it will give us 0.0709 telegrams 0.0709 kilograms per mole solar mass. This give us 324 0.87 Minutes for a 2nd. The root mean square velocity of argon gas. We're gonna have the square root three 8.314 milligrams. House meter squared. What about mose name's Calvin? I'm second squared Times 300 Kelvin by the molar mass. And this is 39.948. We need to convert two kg 1000 g in one kg. And this will give us 0.39 telegrams, 0.39 948 kilograms per mole. The molar mass This gave us 0.79. Meet us for a second at the root mean squared velocity of hydro biotic acid. It's going to be the square root three Times 8.314 kilograms times meters squared. What about moles, thomas, kelvin, second squared Times 300 Kelvin by by the molar mass hydro biotic acid. It's gonna be a mass of hydrogen which is 1.008 g. That's a massive iodine. 126 .904. Nice to give us 127 .912 grams. We need to convert two kg 1000 g of one kg. This will give us 0.12 telegrams, 0.12 7912 kilograms per mold the molar mass. And this will give us 241 0.86. Meet us for a second. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

