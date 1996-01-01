Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsRedox Reactions
Problem 119c
A student designs an ammeter (a device that measures electrical current) that is based on the electrolysis of water into hydrogen and oxygen gases. When electrical current of unknown magnitude is run through the device for 2.00 min, 12.3 mL of water-saturated H21g2 is collected. The temperature of the system is 25.5 °C, and the atmospheric pressure is 768 torr. What is the magnitude of the current in amperes?

