A student designs an ammeter (a device that measures
electrical current) that is based on the electrolysis of water
into hydrogen and oxygen gases. When electrical current
of unknown magnitude is run through the device for 2.00
min, 12.3 mL of water-saturated H21g2 is collected. The
temperature of the system is 25.5 °C, and the atmospheric
pressure is 768 torr. What is the magnitude of the current in
amperes?
