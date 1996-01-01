What is the product of 3800 and 9.9 × 10^5 expressed in scientific notation?
A
3.8 × 10^3 × 9.9 × 10^5 = 3.762 × 10^8
B
3.8 × 10^3 × 9.9 × 10^5 = 3.8 × 10^9
C
3.8 × 10^3 × 9.9 × 10^5 = 3.8 × 10^8
D
3.8 × 10^3 × 9.9 × 10^5 = 3.762 × 10^9
1
First, express the number 3800 in scientific notation. Since 3800 = 3.8 × 10^3, rewrite it as such.
Next, write down the other number as given: 9.9 × 10^5.
Multiply the coefficients (the numbers in front) together: calculate 3.8 × 9.9.
Add the exponents of 10 together because when multiplying powers of ten, you add the exponents: calculate 10^3 × 10^5 = 10^{3+5} = 10^8.
Combine the product of the coefficients with the power of ten to write the result in scientific notation. If the coefficient is not between 1 and 10, adjust it by shifting the decimal point and modifying the exponent accordingly.
