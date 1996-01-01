Which of the following is the correct scientific notation for 0.000345?
A
3.45 × 10^{-4}
B
34.5 × 10^{-5}
C
3.45 × 10^{-5}
D
3.45 × 10^{4}
1
Identify the decimal number given: 0.000345.
To write a number in scientific notation, express it as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of 10. So, move the decimal point in 0.000345 to the right until you get a number between 1 and 10.
Count how many places you moved the decimal point. For 0.000345, moving the decimal point 4 places to the right gives 3.45.
Since you moved the decimal point 4 places to the right, the exponent on 10 will be negative 4, because the original number is less than 1.
Write the number in scientific notation as $3.45 \times 10^{-4}$.
