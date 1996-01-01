Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Sucrose (C12H22O11) is produced by plants as follows:
12 CO21g2 + 11 H2O1l2¡ C12H22O11 + 12 O21g2
H = 5645 kJ
About 4.8 g of sucrose is produced per day per square meter
of the earth’s surface. The energy for this endothermic reaction
is supplied by the sunlight. About 0.1 % of the sunlight
that reaches the earth is used to produce sucrose. Calculate
the total energy the sun supplies for each square meter of
surface area. Give your answer in kilowatts per square meter
1kW>m2 where 1W = 1 J>s2.