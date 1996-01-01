Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Natural gas is very abundant in many Middle Eastern oil
fields. However, the costs of shipping the gas to markets in
other parts of the world are high because it is necessary to
liquefy the gas, which is mainly methane and has a boiling
point at atmospheric pressure of -164 °C. One possible
strategy is to oxidize the methane to methanol, CH3OH,
which has a boiling point of 65 °C and can therefore be
shipped more readily. Suppose that 3.03 * 108 m3 of methane
at atmospheric pressure and 25 °C is oxidized to methanol.
What volume of methanol is formed if the density
of CH3OH is 0.791 g>mL?