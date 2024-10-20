Multiple Choice

Two solutions, initially at 24.69°C, are mixed in a coffee cup calorimeter. When a 200.0 mL volume of 0.100 M AgNO3 solution is mixed with a 100.0 mL sample of 0.100 M NaCl solution, the temperature in the calorimeter rises to 25.16°C. Determine the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the reaction, assuming the specific heat capacity of the solution is 4.18 J/g°C and the density is 1.00 g/mL.