Multiple Choice

Given the following thermochemical equation and data, calculate the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH⁰f) for IF(g): IF7(g) + I2(g) → IF5(g) + 2 IF(g) with ΔH⁰rxn = -89 kJ. The standard enthalpies of formation are: IF7(g) = -941 kJ/mol, IF5(g) = -840 kJ/mol, I2(g) = 62.42 kJ/mol.