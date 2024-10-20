Multiple Choice

Use the standard reaction enthalpies given below to determine ΔH°rxn for the following reaction: 4 S(s) + 6 O2(g) → 4 SO3(g). Given: SO2(g) → S(s) + O2(g) ΔH°rxn = +296.8 kJ, 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g) ΔH°rxn = -198.2 kJ. What is the ΔH°rxn for the target reaction?