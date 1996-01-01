Which of the following is an example of a homogeneous mixture?
A
Salt water
B
Sand and iron filings
C
Granite
D
Oil and water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a homogeneous mixture: it is a mixture that has a uniform composition and appearance throughout, meaning you cannot distinguish the different components with the naked eye.
Review each option to determine if the components are evenly distributed and indistinguishable:
Salt water is a solution where salt is completely dissolved in water, creating a uniform mixture throughout, so it fits the definition of a homogeneous mixture.
Sand and iron filings, granite, and oil and water are all heterogeneous mixtures because their components are visibly distinct or separate into layers.
Therefore, identify salt water as the example of a homogeneous mixture because it is a uniform solution where the solute (salt) is evenly distributed in the solvent (water).
