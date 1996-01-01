Which of the following is a sign of a potential chemical hazard?
A
Change in physical state from solid to liquid
B
Formation of toxic fumes
C
Appearance of a strong odor
D
Increase in temperature without external heating
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical hazard refers to any property or condition of a substance that can cause harm due to its chemical nature, such as toxicity, flammability, or reactivity.
Analyze each option to determine if it indicates a chemical change or hazard: a change in physical state (solid to liquid) is a physical change, not necessarily hazardous chemically.
Recognize that the formation of toxic fumes involves the release of harmful chemical substances into the air, which is a clear sign of a chemical hazard.
Note that the appearance of a strong odor can sometimes indicate the presence of volatile or hazardous chemicals, but it is not always definitive on its own.
Understand that an increase in temperature without external heating suggests an exothermic chemical reaction, which can be hazardous, but the formation of toxic fumes is a more direct and specific sign of chemical hazard.
