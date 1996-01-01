Which property primarily determines whether a material will melt or burn when heated?
A
The relative values of its melting point and decomposition temperature
B
Its electrical conductivity
C
The amount of light it absorbs
D
Its color and texture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when a material is heated, it can either melt (change from solid to liquid) or decompose (burn or chemically break down) depending on its thermal properties.
Identify the melting point of the material, which is the temperature at which it changes from solid to liquid without chemical change.
Identify the decomposition temperature (or burning point), which is the temperature at which the material chemically breaks down or combusts.
Compare the melting point and decomposition temperature: if the melting point is lower than the decomposition temperature, the material will melt before it burns; if the decomposition temperature is lower, it will burn before melting.
Conclude that the primary property determining whether a material melts or burns when heated is the relative values of its melting point and decomposition temperature.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules