Which of the following is a characteristic of natural sodium chloride (NaCl) deposits?
A
They are typically found as colorless or white crystalline solids.
B
They are generally unstable and decompose at room temperature.
C
They commonly contain large amounts of iron oxide impurities.
D
They are usually highly soluble in organic solvents.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of natural sodium chloride (NaCl) deposits by recalling their physical and chemical properties.
Recall that NaCl is an ionic compound formed from sodium (Na⁺) and chloride (Cl⁻) ions, which typically crystallizes in a cubic lattice structure.
Recognize that natural NaCl deposits, such as rock salt, are usually found as colorless or white crystalline solids due to the purity and arrangement of the ions in the crystal lattice.
Consider the stability of NaCl at room temperature; it is a very stable compound and does not decompose under normal conditions.
Remember that NaCl is highly soluble in water (a polar solvent) but not in organic solvents, and natural deposits generally do not contain large amounts of iron oxide impurities, which would impart color or other characteristics.
