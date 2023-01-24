Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Chlorine can be prepared in the laboratory by the reaction of hydrochloric acid and potassium permanganate. (a) Use data in Appendix D to write a balanced equation for the reaction. The reduction product is Mn2+.

Relevant Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.