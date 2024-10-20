Multiple Choice

A piece of iron (mass = 25.0 g) at 398 K is placed in a styrofoam coffee cup containing 25.0 mL of water at 298 K. Assuming that no heat is lost to the cup or the surroundings, what will the final temperature of the water be? The specific heat capacity of iron is 0.449 J/g·K and the specific heat capacity of water is 4.18 J/g·K.