Multiple Choice

A 1.3 g wafer of pure gold initially at 69.8 °C is submerged into 64.1 g of water at 26.9 °C in an insulated container. The specific heat capacity for gold is 0.128 J/g°C and the specific heat capacity for water is 4.18 J/g°C. What is the final temperature of the system when thermal equilibrium is reached?