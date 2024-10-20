Multiple Choice

Consider the dissolution of CaCl2: CaCl2(s) -> Ca²⁺(aq) + 2Cl⁻(aq), ΔH = -81.5 kJ. An 11.6 g sample of CaCl2 is dissolved in 126 g water, with both substances at 24.3°C. Calculate the final temperature of the solution assuming no heat loss to the surroundings. What is the final temperature of the solution?