Write the formula for each ionic compound. c. silver nitrate

Hey everyone, we're asked to provide the formula of the ionic compound for the following pairs. Starting off with our first one, we have silver and iodine. Looking at our periodic table, we have silver with a plus one charge and iodine with a minus one charge. Now, since we have a 1 to 1 ratio between the two, our formula is simply going to be A. G. I. Which is silver. I died Looking at our 2nd 1, we have potassium and sulfur. We know that potassium is in our group one A. And sulfur is going to have a minus two charge since it's in our group six A. Now combining the two, we can do our criss cross method and we end up with K two S, which is potassium sulfide. Looking at our next one, we have aluminum and oxygen, aluminum is going to have a plus three charge and oxygen has a -2 charge. Now when we combine the two again we can use our criss cross method. So aluminum will have two and oxygen will have three. So this is going to be aluminum oxide. And lastly looking at magnesium, we know that magnesium is in our group two A. And nitrogen is going to have a minus three charge. And when we combine the two, we're going to use that criss cross method and end up with M. G. Three N. Two, which is going to be magnesium nitride. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

