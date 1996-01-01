Prior to Rutherford’s gold foil experi-ment, the “plum pudding” model of the atom represented atomic structure. In this model, the atom is composed of elec-trons interspersed within a positive cloud of charge. If this were the correct model of the atom, predict how the results of Rutherford’s experiment would have been different.
(a) The alpha particles would pass right through the gold foil with little to no deflection.
(b) Most of the alpha particles would be deflected back toward the source.
(c) Most of the alpha particles would be absorbed by the atom and neither pass through nor be deflected from the gold foil.
