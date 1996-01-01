Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry7. GasesGas Stoichiometry
Chlorine gas was first prepared in 1774 by the oxidation of NaCl with MnO2: 2 NaCl1s2 + 2 H2SO41l2 + MnO21s2¡ Na2SO41s2 + MnSO41s2 + 2 H2O1g2 + Cl21g2 Assume that the gas produced is saturated with water vapor at a partial pressure of 28.7 mm Hg and that it has a volume of 0.597 L at 27 °C and 755 mm Hg pressure. (b) How many grams of NaCl were used in the experiment, assuming complete reaction?

