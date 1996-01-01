Hi everyone here, We have a question asking us to identify whether the statement regarding the kinetic molecular theory of gasses is true or false. The molar mass of the gas is inversely proportional to the average kinetic energy of its molecules. The average kinetic energy is related to temperature, so the amount of molecules don't actually matter. They're all going to have the same average kinetic energy at the same temperature. So this is false. Thank you for watching. Bye.

