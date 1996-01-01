Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

(a) With reference to Figure 6.19, what is the relationship between the number of nodes in an s orbital and the value of the principal quantum number?

Relevant Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
Hello everyone in this video. We're trying to find the mathematical relationship between the value of the principle quantum number related to the number of nodes in a p orbital. So we're going some figures here Along with some answer choices. So the number of nodes is always N -1 where n equals the principle quantum number. So let's go ahead. Actually write this out. So our number of nodes will always B N -1. And this end right here is our principle quantum number. So therefore using this fact we can go ahead and construct a mathematical relationship which is the number of notes Is equal to N -1. So this is going to be our final answer. Out of our choices here from a to B or a 30. We see that a matches our relationship and therefore is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.