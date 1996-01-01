Hello everyone in this video. We're trying to find the mathematical relationship between the value of the principle quantum number related to the number of nodes in a p orbital. So we're going some figures here Along with some answer choices. So the number of nodes is always N -1 where n equals the principle quantum number. So let's go ahead. Actually write this out. So our number of nodes will always B N -1. And this end right here is our principle quantum number. So therefore using this fact we can go ahead and construct a mathematical relationship which is the number of notes Is equal to N -1. So this is going to be our final answer. Out of our choices here from a to B or a 30. We see that a matches our relationship and therefore is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.

