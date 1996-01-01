Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that the average price of maple syrup in the United States is $31 a gallon, Convert this price €2 per leader, take $1 equals €0.846. So we need to remember the conversion factor one us gallon Equals 3.7 liters. And now that we have our conversion factor, we can start with our equation. So we're starting with $31 per one gallon and then we're going to multiply that by one gallon over three . L. And we're going to multiply that by zero point 846 € And that is over $1. And now our dollars are going to cancel out and our gowns are going to cancel out, leaving us with euros per leader And that equals six €.93 per leader. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

