Problem
The prefix eka- comes from the Sanskrit word for “one.”
Mendeleev used this prefix to indicate that the unknown
element was one place away from the known element that
followed the prefix. For example, eka-silicon, which we now
call germanium, is one element below silicon. Mendeleev
also predicted the existence of eka-manganese, which was not
experimentally confirmed until 1937 because this element is
radioactive and does not occur in nature. Based on the periodic
table shown in Figure 7.1, what do we now call the element
Mendeleev called eka-manganese?