Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.

Periodic Table: Symbols Example 1

by Jules Bruno
75 views
Was this helpful ?
0
So here, in this example question it says named the halogen with the smallest atomic number. So remember, if you are are halogen, then you reside in group seven A or what we call group 17. So if we come up here, we're gonna say Group seven A or group 17. Is this group right here? And which choices do we have to look at? We have flooring. We have chlorine, bro. Mean and iodine. So those are our intelligence. SC is over here, so that's out. So the one with the smallest atomic number If we look, we have 9 17, 35 53. Flooring would be the answer. It has the smallest atomic number off just nine. So here we're going to say that a would have to be are correct answer.
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.