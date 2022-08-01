Periodic Table: Symbols Example 1

So here, in this example question it says named the halogen with the smallest atomic number. So remember, if you are are halogen, then you reside in group seven A or what we call group 17. So if we come up here, we're gonna say Group seven A or group 17. Is this group right here? And which choices do we have to look at? We have flooring. We have chlorine, bro. Mean and iodine. So those are our intelligence. SC is over here, so that's out. So the one with the smallest atomic number If we look, we have 9 17, 35 53. Flooring would be the answer. It has the smallest atomic number off just nine. So here we're going to say that a would have to be are correct answer.

Hide transcripts