Van der Waals Equation

the Vander Waals equation is an equation used for real gas is it combines the effects of attractive forces and gas volume to describe non ideal behavior. So the behavior of real gasses, we're gonna say deviations from this ideal gas behavior happens at high pressures and low temperatures. Remember, an ideal gas is imaginary, and ideal gasses behave as though they are alone. This is not possible if the pressure is incredibly high inside the container. At high pressures, it forces gas molecules to come closer together so they can't be alone and at lower temperatures that also causes gas is to start to condense downward. This also forces them to becoming closer contact with one another. Now, with the Vander Waals equation, we have two coefficients, which we call variables or Vander Waals constants. The polarity coefficient is the Vandals constant with the letter A and it corrects for the attractive forces felt between gas molecules, the size coefficient, it is the Vander Wal's constant be that corrects the volume of gas molecules. Now with the Vander Wal's constant be. What we need to realize is, as we increase the molecular weight of a gas, then this causes an increase for this Vander Wal's constant. So the greater the molecular weight of a gas, the greater its Vander Wal constant be now that we've seen the whole idea of these coefficients, and we know that the Vander Waals equation is used for real gasses, click on the next video and let's take a look at the formula involved.

