Hello. Everyone in this video we're talking about Napoli. So it says to describe why naturally spontaneously sublime at open air at 25°C. Let's recognize that 25°C, that's going to be room temperature and Naftali supply room temperature because there's an equilibrium between the solid and the gas face. So you can stay at room temperature. There's going to be an equilibrium between the solid and the gas face. But it still favors that solid face in equilibrium. And the reason for that is just that the equilibrium concentration in the room is never maintained because it's not a closed system. So there's always going to be an in fluctuation. And because of that, our answer is that the net feeling supply of the room temperature because it's an equilibrium between the solid and the gas phase. And that's going to be answer eight. Let's go ahead and actually highlight that. So a is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching

