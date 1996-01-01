Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
At constant pressure, the mean free path 1l2 of a gas molecule
is directly proportional to temperature. At constant
temperature, l is inversely proportional to pressure. If you
compare two different gas molecules at the same temperature
and pressure, l is inversely proportional to the square
of the diameter of the gas molecules. Put these facts together
to create a formula for the mean free path of a gas
molecule with a proportionality constant (call it Rmfp, like
the ideal-gas constant) and define units for Rmfp.